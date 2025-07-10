Neturen Co., Ltd. Announces Treasury Share Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Neturen Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5976) ) has issued an update.

Neturen Co., Ltd. has announced the purchase of 167,900 of its treasury shares between June 1 and June 30, 2025, at a total cost of 184,008,800 yen. This move is part of a broader strategy approved by the Board of Directors to repurchase up to 2.7 million shares, with a total budget of 2.0 billion yen, to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

More about Neturen Co., Ltd.

Neturen Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, known for its involvement in manufacturing and industrial sectors. The company focuses on producing and managing common shares and is actively engaged in corporate financial strategies such as treasury share purchases.

Average Trading Volume: 104,967

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen33.95B

