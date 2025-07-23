NETSTREIT Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NETSTREIT ( (NTST) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, NETSTREIT Corp. announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting a net income of $0.04 and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $0.33 per diluted share. The company completed $117.1 million in gross investment activity at a 7.8% blended cash yield and raised $46.1 million in common equity. As a result of strong performance, NETSTREIT increased its 2025 AFFO per share guidance to $1.29 to $1.31 and its net investment guidance to $125.0 million to $175.0 million, alongside a 2.4% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.215 per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (NTST) stock is a Buy with a $19.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on NTST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NTST is a Neutral.

NETSTREIT’s overall stock score is driven by solid financial performance with strong cash flow and operational improvements. The technical analysis suggests a positive trend, though caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions. The valuation is a concern due to negative earnings, but mitigated by a strong dividend yield. Earnings call insights on strategic investments and improved AFFO guidance further support a positive outlook, despite market uncertainties.

More about NETSTREIT

Average Trading Volume: 986,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.47B

