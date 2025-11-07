NETSCOUT Raises Outlook After Strong Q2 Results

Netscout ( (NTCT) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Netscout presented to its investors.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. is a prominent provider of enterprise performance management, carrier service assurance, cybersecurity, and DDoS protection solutions, serving major enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations worldwide.

In its latest earnings report, NETSCOUT announced that its second-quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results surpassed expectations, prompting the company to raise its fiscal year outlook. The quarter was marked by significant revenue growth in its cybersecurity and service assurance product lines, fueled by strategic initiatives and AI-driven product innovation.

Key financial highlights include a total revenue increase to $219.0 million, up from $191.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Product revenue rose to $94.7 million, while service revenue reached $124.3 million. The company’s GAAP income from operations was $32.5 million, with a non-GAAP income from operations of $58.1 million. NETSCOUT also reported a GAAP net income of $25.8 million, or $0.35 per share, and a non-GAAP net income of $45.1 million, or $0.62 per share.

Looking ahead, NETSCOUT has raised its revenue and earnings per share outlook for fiscal year 2026, reflecting confidence in its strategic direction and customer feedback. The company continues to focus on capturing new opportunities through its differentiated solutions, despite navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The company’s management remains optimistic about the future, emphasizing their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction as key drivers for continued growth and success in the evolving technology landscape.

