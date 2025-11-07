Netlist Reports Improved Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Netlist ( (NLST) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Netlist presented to its investors.

Netlist, Inc. is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions, known for its patented technologies that contribute significantly to AI computing advancements. In the third quarter of 2025, Netlist reported a notable improvement in financial performance, driven by strong demand for DDR5 memory and a significant reduction in operating expenses. The company’s net sales increased to $42.2 million, with a gross profit rising to $1.8 million, reflecting a positive trend compared to the previous year. Operating expenses for the first nine months of 2025 decreased by 38%, resulting in a 45% improvement in net loss compared to the same period in 2024. Despite a net loss of $7.0 million for the quarter, the company has shown resilience by strategically positioning itself to leverage its intellectual property assets, including new patents for DDR5 and HBM. Looking ahead, Netlist’s management remains optimistic about capitalizing on the transition to next-generation memory technologies, while actively defending its intellectual property rights to strengthen its market position.

