Netflix Announces Ten-for-One Stock Split

Netflix ( (NFLX) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, Netflix announced a ten-for-one forward stock split approved by its Board of Directors. This move aims to make the company’s stock more accessible to employees participating in its stock option program. Shareholders of record as of November 10, 2025, will receive nine additional shares for each share held, with split-adjusted trading commencing on November 17, 2025.

Spark’s Take on NFLX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NFLX is a Neutral.

Netflix’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, highlighting robust growth in ad sales and viewership. However, the high valuation and bearish technical indicators temper the score, reflecting market concerns about current stock price levels and momentum.

More about Netflix

Netflix is a leading entertainment service provider with over 300 million paid memberships across more than 190 countries. The company offers a wide range of TV series, films, and games in various genres and languages, allowing members to watch content anytime and anywhere.

Average Trading Volume: 3,352,145

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $466.3B

