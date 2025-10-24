Netel Holding AB Faces Challenges but Remains Optimistic for Future Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Netel Holding AB ( (SE:NETEL) ) has provided an announcement.

Netel Holding AB reported a challenging third quarter in 2025, with significant financial losses attributed to write-downs in subsidiaries and lower-than-expected project volumes. The company is implementing cost-saving measures and strategic divestments, including its UK operations, to restore profitability. Despite these challenges, Netel maintains a high order backlog and is optimistic about future growth and margin improvements, driven by new customer agreements and strategic market expansions.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:NETEL) stock is a Hold with a SEK4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Netel Holding AB stock, see the SE:NETEL Stock Forecast page.

More about Netel Holding AB

Netel Holding AB operates in markets driven by digitalization, electrification, and modernization of critical infrastructure. The company focuses on maintaining strong customer relationships and has a high order backlog, indicating its market presence in sectors such as power and telecom infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 172,809

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK227.5M

For an in-depth examination of NETEL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue