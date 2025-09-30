NetClass Technology Reports Increased Losses in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NetClass Technology Inc Class A ( (NTCL) ) has shared an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, NetClass Technology Inc announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025, ending March 31, 2025. The company reported a decrease in total revenue by 3% to approximately $3.7 million compared to the same period in 2024. Despite a slight increase in revenue from application development services, the overall revenue decline was driven by a decrease in subscription services. The company’s gross profit fell by 47.7% due to competitive pricing pressures, while operating expenses surged by 94.7%, mainly due to increased marketing and technology upgrade costs following its IPO. Consequently, NetClass experienced a 137.2% increase in net loss, amounting to approximately $4.9 million.

NetClass Technology Inc is a leading B2B smart education IT solutions provider with offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo. The company offers innovative IT solutions to schools, training institutions, corporations, and public agencies, focusing on SaaS subscription services and application software development. Their solutions cover areas such as teaching and campus management, online teaching, examinations, epidemic prevention, data storage, EDC blockchain systems, and lecturer evaluation services.

