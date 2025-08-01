NetClass Technology Inc Secures $2 Million in New Securities Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from NetClass Technology Inc Class A ( (NTCL) ) is now available.

On August 1, 2025, NetClass Technology Inc entered into a securities purchase agreement with an accredited investor for the issuance and sale of a convertible promissory note worth $2.2 million and 1,069,500 Class A ordinary shares. The transaction, expected to close on August 4, 2025, will generate gross proceeds of $2 million, with Univest Securities, LLC acting as the placement agent. The note carries a 9% annual interest rate and includes provisions for conversion into ordinary shares. This agreement is part of the company’s strategy to raise capital and strengthen its market position, potentially impacting stakeholders by enhancing liquidity and financial flexibility.

NetClass Technology Inc is a company based in Shanghai, China, that operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative technological solutions and services. The company is involved in the issuance and sale of securities, including convertible promissory notes and ordinary shares.

