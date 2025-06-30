NetCapital Partners with Horizon for Software Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On June 26, 2025, Netcapital Inc. entered into an agreement with Horizon Globex GmbH to utilize Horizon’s software for capital-raising and secondary trading services in the U.S. The agreement involves issuing 500,000 shares of Netcapital’s common stock to Horizon. This strategic move is expected to enhance Netcapital’s service offerings in the financial technology sector, although the agreement includes clauses for termination under specific conditions such as bankruptcy or business cessation.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NCPL is a Neutral.

NetCapital’s overall score reflects significant financial challenges with declining revenues and profitability. Despite positive technical indicators, the company’s current valuation is poor due to unprofitability. However, potential future growth opportunities from newly acquired broker-dealer capabilities and new client engagements provide some optimism.

Average Trading Volume: 249,974

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $12.96M

