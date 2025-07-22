Netcall Reports Strong FY25 Growth Driven by Cloud and AI Adoption

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Netcall ( (GB:NET) ) is now available.

Netcall has reported a strong financial performance for the fiscal year ending June 2025, with a 23% increase in revenue to £48.0m and a 17% rise in adjusted EBITDA to £9.8m. The company’s growth is driven by the success of its Liberty Cloud platform, which saw a 52% increase in Cloud Annual Contract Value, now making up 80% of total ACV. This growth is attributed to increased adoption of AI and automation, successful integration of acquisitions like Govtech and Parble, and a strong pipeline in the public sector. Netcall remains debt-free with a robust cash position, positioning it well for future growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NET) stock is a Buy with a £130.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Netcall stock, see the GB:NET Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:NET Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NET is a Outperform.

Netcall demonstrates strong financial performance and stable corporate governance, which are significant strengths. However, technical indicators suggest the stock is overbought, and a high P/E ratio implies potential overvaluation. These factors collectively result in a moderate overall stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:NET stock, click here.

More about Netcall

Netcall is a leading provider of intelligent automation and customer engagement software, offering solutions through its Liberty platform to help organizations digitally transform their operations. The company serves a diverse range of sectors including enterprise, healthcare, and government, with notable clients such as NHS Acute Health Trusts, Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon, and Santander.

Average Trading Volume: 146,759

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £190.1M

For an in-depth examination of NET stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue