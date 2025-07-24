Netcall Director Transfers Shares Without Impacting Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Netcall ( (GB:NET) ) is now available.

Netcall announced a transfer of 420,000 ordinary shares by Michael Jackson, a Non-Executive Director, from his Self-Invested Personal Pension to his personal holding, with no change in his total beneficial interest. This transaction reflects internal share management and does not impact the company’s share capital or market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NET) stock is a Buy with a £130.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Netcall stock, see the GB:NET Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NET is a Outperform.

Netcall’s strong financial performance and positive corporate developments are major contributors to the overall score. However, the high valuation and technical overbought signals suggest potential caution. The stock is well-positioned for growth, but investors should be mindful of valuation risks.

More about Netcall

Netcall is a leading provider of intelligent automation and customer engagement software. Their Liberty software platform aids organizations in digitally transforming their businesses to become more customer-centric. Netcall serves enterprise, healthcare, and government sectors, with clients including two-thirds of NHS Acute Health Trusts and major corporations like Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon, and Santander.

Average Trading Volume: 165,061

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £205.1M

