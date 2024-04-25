Nestlé Maintains Steady Growth Amid Challenges

Nestlé (NSRGF) has released an update.

Nestlé has reported a 1.4% organic growth in the first three months of 2024, despite a 5.9% decrease in total reported sales to CHF 22.1 billion, primarily driven by foreign exchange impacts and net divestitures. Europe and emerging markets contributed positively, while North America faced challenges. The company confirmed its full-year outlook, expecting a 4% organic sales growth and a 6-10% rise in underlying earnings per share in constant currency.

