Nephros, Inc. Shines in Q3 Earnings Call

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Nephros, Inc. Shines in Q3 Earnings Call

Nephros, Inc. Shines in Q3 Earnings Call

Nephros, Inc. ((NEPH)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nephros, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 Performance Amidst Strategic Innovations

The recent earnings call for Nephros, Inc. reflected a robust performance characterized by substantial revenue growth, sustained profitability, and strategic innovation in new markets. Despite facing challenges such as increased operating expenses and tariff impacts, the company’s strong cash flow and expanding customer base indicate a positive outlook.

Significant Revenue Growth

Nephros reported third-quarter net revenue of $4.8 million, marking a 35% increase over the corresponding period in 2024. This impressive growth underscores the company’s ability to enhance its market presence and capitalize on new opportunities.

Sustained Profitability

The company celebrated its fifth consecutive quarter of profitability, with a net income of $337,000 compared to $183,000 in the same period last year. This consistent profitability highlights Nephros’s effective financial management and operational efficiency.

Expanded Customer Base

Nephros has successfully grown its active customer sites to over 1,650 as of September 30, 2025. This expansion indicates strong customer retention and a widening reach in the market, which is crucial for sustained growth.

Innovation in PFAS Filtration

The launch of the PFAS removal solution marks a significant strategic innovation for Nephros, opening new markets beyond traditional patient care. This innovation is expected to drive future growth by tapping into emerging needs in municipalities and laboratories.

Improved Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $99,000 in Q3 2025, a significant improvement from net cash used of $623,000 in the prior year period. This improvement in cash flow reflects the company’s enhanced operational efficiency and financial health.

Increased Operating Expenses

Research and development expenses rose to $338,000 from $188,000, and SG&A expenses increased by 30% to $2.2 million due to higher sales commissions and employee bonuses. These increased expenses highlight the company’s investment in growth and employee incentives.

Impact of Tariffs on Margins

Despite increased inventory handling expenses, including tariffs, Nephros maintained a flat gross margin of 61%. This stability in margins amidst external pressures demonstrates the company’s resilience and effective cost management.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the third quarter 2025 conference call, Nephros reported a 35% revenue increase and celebrated their fifth consecutive quarter of profitability. The company emphasized its strategic focus on expanding into new markets with innovations like their PFAS removal solution. Year-to-date results showed a 37% revenue increase to $14.1 million, with improved gross margins of 63%. Nephros remains debt-free with a cash balance of $5.2 million as of September 30, 2025.

In conclusion, Nephros, Inc. has demonstrated a strong performance in the third quarter, marked by significant revenue growth and sustained profitability. The company’s strategic innovations and expanding customer base position it well for future growth, despite challenges such as increased operating expenses and tariff impacts.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement