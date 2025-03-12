Nephros, Inc. Reports First Profitable Year

Nephros, Inc. ( (NEPH) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nephros, Inc. presented to its investors.

Nephros, Inc. is a water technology company specializing in filtration solutions for medical and commercial markets, known for its innovative approach to water safety. The company recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, highlighting a steady net revenue of $14.2 million for the year and a notable 19% increase in fourth-quarter revenue compared to the previous year. Key financial metrics showed a significant turnaround, with Nephros achieving a net income of $349,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a net loss in the same period of 2023, and an annual net income of $74,000, marking a substantial improvement from the previous year’s loss. The company also reported a 62% gross margin for the year, up from 59% in 2023, and a decrease in operating expenses, contributing to its first profitable year. Nephros’ strategic initiatives included the launch of the 20” HydraGuard Ultrafilter, targeting high-volume water applications and compliance with new industry standards, alongside expanding its customer base by nearly 600 new sites. Looking ahead, Nephros is optimistic about continued growth, focusing on expanding its product lineup and entering new market sectors, positioning itself for further success in the water technology industry.

