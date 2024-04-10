Neotech Metals Completes Flow-Through Financing

Caravan Energy Corp. (TSE:NTMC) has released an update.

Neotech Metals Corp. has successfully completed its flow-through financing, raising $800,000 by issuing over 1.1 million units at $0.70 each, which includes both common shares and purchase warrants. The funds will be directed towards the company’s Canadian mineral exploration activities. The offering included a finder’s fee and a provision to accelerate warrant expiry if share prices rise significantly.

