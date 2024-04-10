Neonode Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Transition

Neonode Inc. (NEON) has shared an announcement.

Neonode Inc. has announced a significant leadership change with the mutual agreement for Dr. Urban Forssell to step down as President and CEO, effective immediately. Forssell will continue to advise the company until the end of 2024. This transition is part of Neonode’s growth strategy and is not due to any operational disagreements. Fredrik Nihlén, the current CFO, will take over as Interim President and CEO while the company searches for a permanent replacement. Nihlén’s dual roles come with a combined monthly salary, without additional compensation for his interim position.

