NeOnc Technologies Secures $5M Through Convertible Notes

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( (NTHI) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 16 and July 18, 2025, NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. entered into Convertible Promissory Note Purchase Agreements with unaffiliated accredited investors, issuing Convertible Promissory Notes totaling $5,000,000. These Notes, which mature in October 2025, have a 20% original issue discount and can be extended by up to three months, each extension adding a 5% discount. In the event of default, the Notes can be converted into common stock at a discounted conversion price.

