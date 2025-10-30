NeOnc Technologies Appoints New Executive Chairman

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 28, 2025, NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. announced that His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan will assume the role of Executive Chairman of NuroMENA Holdings Ltd., its Middle East subsidiary. This strategic move is expected to significantly impact the company’s operations and position the UAE at the forefront of brain cancer treatment innovation, leveraging sovereign resources to address global health challenges.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company specializing in the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics. The company focuses on overcoming the blood-brain barrier with its NEO™ drug development platform, which has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods. These include NEO100™ and NEO212™, which are in Phase II human clinical trials and have FDA Fast-Track and IND status. NeOnc has an extensive patent portfolio licensed from the University of Southern California.

Average Trading Volume: 78,152

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $185.3M

