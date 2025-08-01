NeOnc Technologies Acquires AI and Quantum IP Portfolio

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( (NTHI) ).

On July 28, 2025, NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. entered into a Subscription Agreement with Quazar for a $400,000 investment in its subsidiary, NuroMENA, reducing NeOnc’s stake to 80%. The agreement includes a $50 million investment plan, significantly diluting NeOnc’s equity in NuroMENA to 38% and marking a strategic partnership for expansion in the MENA region. Additionally, on July 30, 2025, NeOnc announced the acquisition of an AI, 3D, and Quantum Modeling IP Portfolio and the appointment of Dr. Ishwar K. Puri to its Board, further enhancing its technological capabilities.

More about NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the central nervous system, particularly targeting the blood-brain barrier. The company’s NEO™ drug development platform has produced novel drug candidates like NEO100™ and NEO212™, which are in Phase II clinical trials and have shown promise in treating malignant gliomas.

Average Trading Volume: 223,262

For a thorough assessment of NTHI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue