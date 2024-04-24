Neometals Ltd Faces Cash Flow Decrease

Neometals Ltd. (RRSSF) has released an update.

Neometals Ltd reported a decrease in cash and cash equivalents for the March 2024 quarter, with net cash used in operating activities totaling $2,116,000 and investing activities resulting in a further $3,328,000 outflow. Despite these expenditures, the company finished the quarter with $14,045,000 in cash and cash equivalents and has an estimated 5.23 quarters of funding available based on current cash levels and outgoings.

