Neometals Ltd Advances Recycling Technology

Neometals Ltd. (RRSSF) has released an update.

Neometals Ltd, a company focused on creating sustainable critical material supply chains, has a strong financial position with A$14 million in cash and no debt. They are advancing their lithium-ion battery recycling technology with a joint venture, Primobius GmbH, which received a final order from Mercedes-Benz for a recycling plant in Germany and is discussing supply and licensing with various industry participants. Neometals is also progressing with licensing its vanadium recovery and lithium chemical technologies while preparing to divest from several mineral projects.

