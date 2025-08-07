Neometals Exits Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Business

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Neometals Ltd ( (AU:NMT) ) has shared an update.

Neometals Ltd has announced its decision to exit the lithium-ion battery recycling business by transferring its 50% interest in Primobius GmbH and ACN 630 589 507 Pty Ltd to its joint venture partner, SMS Group GmbH. This strategic move allows Neometals to receive early cash consideration and ongoing revenue compensation, while redirecting its capital towards more value-accretive opportunities. The decision reflects Neometals’ focus on capital-efficient, lower-risk business models and disciplined capital management, as well as its strategy to realize value from its portfolio.

More about Neometals Ltd

Neometals Ltd is a company operating in the battery materials industry, focusing on lithium-ion battery recycling technology. The company has been involved in developing hydrometallurgical battery recycling technology through its joint venture with SMS Group GmbH.

Average Trading Volume: 755,449

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$50.85M

