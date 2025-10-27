Neogen Shareholders Elect Directors, Reject Executive Pay

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Neogen ( (NEOG) ).

On October 23, 2025, Neogen held its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, where 195,086,461 of the 217,298,626 shares outstanding were present and voted. During the meeting, shareholders elected directors, did not approve the compensation of named executive officers, and ratified the appointment of BDO USA, P.C. as the company’s auditors for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (NEOG) stock is a Hold with a $6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Neogen stock, see the NEOG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NEOG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NEOG is a Neutral.

Neogen’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including declining revenue and profitability. Technical analysis provides some positive momentum, but valuation concerns due to negative earnings weigh heavily. The absence of a dividend yield further affects its attractiveness.

More about Neogen

Average Trading Volume: 6,110,980

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.35B

