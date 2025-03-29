Neogen Chemicals Announces Exempt Inter-Se Share Transfer Among Promoters

Neogen Chemicals Ltd. ( (IN:NEOGEN) ) has provided an announcement.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd. has announced an inter-se transfer of shares among its Promoter and Promoter Group, which falls under the exemption of SEBI’s SAST Regulations. This transfer, involving 13,38,250 equity shares, does not alter the aggregate holding of the Promoter Group, maintaining their stake in the company.

More about Neogen Chemicals Ltd.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, specializing in the production of specialty chemicals, including bromine and lithium compounds. The company focuses on catering to various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and engineering industries.

YTD Price Performance: -30.13%

Average Trading Volume: 3,627

Current Market Cap: 40.76B INR

