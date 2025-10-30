Nelnet Bank Releases Q3 2025 Financial Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nelnet ( (NNI) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Nelnet Bank filed its Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, with the FDIC. This filing, known as the Call Report, is publicly accessible on the FDIC’s website and reflects Nelnet Bank’s financial standing, impacting its operations and transparency with stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (NNI) stock is a Buy with a $144.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nelnet stock, see the NNI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NNI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NNI is a Outperform.

Nelnet’s overall stock score reflects strong technical momentum and positive corporate events, which are offset by financial challenges such as high leverage and declining cash flow. The company’s fair valuation and recent gains from investments further support a positive outlook.

More about Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing banking services through its subsidiary, Nelnet Bank. The company targets markets with total assets less than $5 billion.

Average Trading Volume: 78,520

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.64B

