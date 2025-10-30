Nel ASA Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

NEL ASA ( (NLLSF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information NEL ASA presented to its investors.

Nel ASA is a Norwegian company specializing in hydrogen electrolyser technology, providing solutions for hydrogen production from renewable energy sources, with a focus on the transportation, refining, steel, and ammonia sectors. The company operates in the energy sector and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

In the third quarter of 2025, Nel ASA reported a decline in revenue and order intake compared to the same period last year. The company faced a net loss, although it showed improvements in EBITDA and reduced its operating loss. The order backlog also saw a significant decrease, reflecting the challenging market conditions.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a 17% decrease in revenue to NOK 303 million and a net loss of NOK 85 million. The order intake dropped by 64%, and the order backlog was down by 47% compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, Nel maintained a strong cash balance of NOK 1,757 million.

Looking ahead, Nel ASA remains focused on delivering reliable and energy-efficient electrolyser systems, with strategic partnerships and technological advancements aimed at strengthening its market position. The company is prepared to navigate the current market downturn with a solid cash reserve and a reduced cost base, positioning itself for future growth opportunities.

