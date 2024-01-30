NCR Atleos to Provide Segmented Data in Q4 Earnings

NCR Atleos, LLC (NATL) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

NCR Atleos Corporation plans to include segmented financial data in its Q4 2023 earnings release and expects to continue this practice in future reports. This historical financial information will be available as part of the earnings materials and on the Atleos website. The report contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, which are not guaranteed to be accurate, and the company will not update these statements after the report’s publication.

For further insights into NATL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.