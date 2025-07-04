NCC Secures SEK 300 Million Construction Contract in Northern Sweden

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NCC AB ( ($SE:NCC.B) ) has provided an update.

NCC has secured a SEK 300 million contract from the Swedish Fortifications Agency for a construction project in northern Sweden, set to begin immediately. This project will be recorded in NCC’s Infrastructure business area in the second quarter of 2025, potentially enhancing the company’s market position and stakeholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:NCC.B) stock is a Buy with a SEK155.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NCC AB stock, see the SE:NCC.B Stock Forecast page.

More about NCC AB

NCC is a leading construction company in the Nordics, specializing in managing complex construction processes. Its operations span building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2024, NCC reported sales of about SEK 62 billion and employed 11,800 people. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 287,873

Current Market Cap: SEK15.66B

