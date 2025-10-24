NCC Secures SEK 1.5 Billion Renovation Contract in Stockholm

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NCC AB ( ($SE:NCC.B) ) has shared an announcement.

NCC has secured a SEK 1.5 billion contract to renovate and enhance accessibility in a central Stockholm block, covering 16,000 square meters. The project, set to begin in autumn 2025 and conclude in 2029, will be recorded under the NCC Building Sweden business area, potentially strengthening NCC’s market position in the Nordic construction industry.

More about NCC AB

NCC is a leading construction company in the Nordics, known for its expertise in managing complex construction processes. The company engages in building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2024, NCC reported sales of SEK 62 billion and employed 11,800 people. Its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

