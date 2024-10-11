NCC Group CFO Exercises and Sells Shares

NCC Group plc (GB:NCC) has released an update.

NCC Group plc’s CFO, Guy Ellis, exercised his share awards, acquiring 14,450 ordinary shares and subsequently sold 10,248 of those shares at £1.66 each. Despite the sale, he maintains a significant interest in the company with options over 900,000 ordinary shares. The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange and were part of the company’s Restricted Share Plan schemes.

