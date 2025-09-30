NCC AB Streamlines Nordic Property Portfolio with Norwegian Divestments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from NCC AB ( ($SE:NCC.B) ) is now available.

NCC AB has announced the divestment of four property development projects in Norway, as part of its strategy to streamline its property portfolio in the Nordic region. The transactions, involving sales to Fredensborg Bolig AS and Arctic Development Partners FNV2 AS, will occur in phases and are expected to have a marginal impact on earnings, with a slight negative impact in the third quarter of 2025 followed by a positive impact in the fourth quarter.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:NCC.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK244.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NCC AB stock, see the SE:NCC.B Stock Forecast page.

More about NCC AB

NCC AB operates in the construction and property development industry, focusing on developing and managing property projects primarily in the Nordic region.

Average Trading Volume: 180,305

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK18.89B

For a thorough assessment of NCC.B stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue