Nazara Technologies Expands Stake in Getstan Technologies

Nazara Technologies Ltd. ( (IN:NAZARA) ) has provided an update.

Nazara Technologies Ltd. announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nazara Technologies FZ LLC, has increased its stake in Getstan Technologies Pte. Ltd. by acquiring 37,461 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares for USD 1 million. This acquisition raises Nazara Dubai’s total shareholding in Getstan to 14.57%, potentially strengthening its strategic position in the gaming industry and expanding its influence in the digital sports market.

Nazara Technologies Ltd.

Nazara Technologies Ltd. operates in the gaming and digital sports industry, offering a range of interactive gaming products and services. The company has a significant market presence in regions such as India, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 76,850

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 117.8B INR

