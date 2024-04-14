Navigating Uncertainty: How Pandemics Pose Financial Risks to Coca Cola Femsa

Coca Cola Femsa S.a.b. De C.v. (KOF) has disclosed a new risk, in the Natural and Human Disruptions category.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. faces significant business risk from pandemics and public health crises. Such events can lead to government-mandated closures, capacity restrictions at key sales venues, and disruptions in supply chains, all of which can detrimentally affect the company’s operations and financial performance. The COVID-19 pandemic exemplified how a health crisis can rapidly alter consumer behavior and restrict access to markets, potentially resulting in decreased demand for Coca Cola Femsa’s products and services. The company must navigate these challenges carefully to maintain its financial stability during such unpredictable times.

