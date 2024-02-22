Nauticus Robotics Faces Nasdaq Alert, Strengthens Leadership

Nauticus Robotics (KITT) has released an update.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. has been alerted by Nasdaq for not meeting the minimum market value requirement for its listed securities, risking its continued listing. The company has a 180-day period to comply or face potential delisting but remains trading with an indicator of non-compliance. In parallel, Nauticus has solidified its leadership by entering an employment contract with interim CEO John W. Gibson, Jr., setting his salary, bonus potential, and granting him stock units with specific vesting terms, including incentives tied to company performance and continuity.

