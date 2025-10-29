NatWest Group Enhances Capital Strategy with Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from NatWest Group ( (GB:NWG) ) is now available.

NatWest Group plc has announced the purchase of 760,031 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with the intention to cancel these shares. This move is part of a strategic effort to manage the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting a proactive approach to capital management in the competitive banking industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NWG) stock is a Hold with a £725.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NatWest Group stock, see the GB:NWG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:NWG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NWG is a Outperform.

NatWest Group’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance and favorable valuation metrics. The company’s stable financial position and positive technical indicators further support the score, despite some challenges in cash flow management.

More about NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services organization, primarily offering retail and commercial banking services. It focuses on serving individual customers, small businesses, and large corporations, with a significant presence in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 21,790,829

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £46.67B

