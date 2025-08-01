NatWest Group Advances Share Buyback Initiative

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

NatWest Group ( (GB:NWG) ) has shared an update.

NatWest Group plc announced the purchase of 1,351,459 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move, executed through Merrill Lynch International, aims to cancel the repurchased shares, thus potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NWG) stock is a Buy with a £4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NatWest Group stock, see the GB:NWG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:NWG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NWG is a Outperform.

NatWest Group’s strong earnings performance and strategic growth initiatives significantly boost its score. Technical indicators show positive momentum, further supporting the stock’s appeal. However, cash flow volatility and valuation offer moderate risks.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:NWG stock, click here.

More about NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking and financial solutions. The company focuses on providing a wide range of banking products and services to individual and corporate clients, with a significant presence in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 28,356,022

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £42.62B

For an in-depth examination of NWG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue