Natuzzi S.p.A. Schedules Q1 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

The latest update is out from Natuzzi SPA ( (NTZ) ).

On June 30, 2025, Natuzzi S.p.A. announced that it will release its unaudited first quarter financial results for 2025 on July 2, 2025, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. The company will host a conference call on July 3, 2025, to discuss these results, providing stakeholders with insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

Spark's Take on NTZ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, NTZ is a Neutral.

Natuzzi SPA’s overall stock score is heavily influenced by its weak financial performance and technical analysis, both of which indicate significant challenges and bearish sentiment. Valuation metrics further highlight the company’s financial struggles, while the earnings call provides a mixed but somewhat positive outlook, slightly improving the overall score.

More about Natuzzi SPA

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is a leading brand in the design and luxury furniture industry, known for its Italian craftsmanship. The company operates a global retail network with 611 monobrand stores and galleries, and is committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, holding multiple ISO certifications.

Average Trading Volume: 6,664

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $41.36M

