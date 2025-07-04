Natuzzi S.p.A. Reports Q1 2025 Earnings Amid Production Shift

Natuzzi S.p.a. ( (NTZ) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Natuzzi S.p.a. presented to its investors.

Natuzzi S.p.A. is a globally recognized brand in the design and luxury furniture industry, known for its Italian craftsmanship and extensive retail network. In the first quarter of 2025, Natuzzi reported a decline in total net sales to €78.1 million, down 7.6% from the previous year, attributed to macroeconomic challenges and a strategic production shift. The company faced an operating loss of €0.8 million, with gross margins decreasing to 34.1% due to the transition of Natuzzi Editions production from China to Italy. Despite these challenges, Natuzzi invested €1.9 million in upgrading its Italian factories and increased its cash holdings to €22.5 million, supported by the sale of a property in High Point, NC. Looking forward, Natuzzi remains focused on enhancing its brand and operational efficiency, while navigating geopolitical uncertainties and market volatility.

