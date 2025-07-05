Natuzzi Earnings Call: Mixed Sentiments Amid Challenges

Natuzzi S.p.a. ((NTZ)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for Natuzzi S.p.a. presented a mixed sentiment, with some positive developments overshadowed by significant challenges. While the company reported improvements in its cash position and advancements in retail technology and the Contract Division, these were tempered by a decline in revenue and gross margin, an operating loss, and increased financial costs due to external market factors.

Improved Cash Position

Natuzzi closed the quarter with a cash position of EUR 22.2 million, slightly above the EUR 20 million at the end of the previous year. This improvement was supported by the completion of the High Point transaction, providing the company with a stronger financial footing amid challenging market conditions.

Retail Technology Advancements

The company has made significant strides in retail technology by implementing the Power BI platform. This tool allows Natuzzi to monitor store performance effectively, focusing on key indicators such as foot traffic and conversion rates. These advancements have led to improved retail analytics and data-driven decision-making, positioning the company to better meet consumer demands.

Expansion in Contract Division

Natuzzi’s Contract Division shows promising early signs of growth. By leveraging its global retail networks, the company is offering bespoke solutions in hospitality and residential projects. This expansion presents significant growth potential, as Natuzzi taps into new markets and opportunities.

Revenue Decline

The company reported a 7.6% decline in quarterly revenue compared to the previous year. This downturn was attributed to challenging market conditions and external factors, including U.S. trade duties and geopolitical tensions, which have impacted Natuzzi’s financial performance.

Decrease in Gross Margin

Natuzzi’s gross margin decreased to 34.1% from 36.9% in the previous quarter. This decline was primarily due to the transition of production from China to Italy and the introduction of U.S. trade duties, which have increased production costs and affected profitability.

Operating Loss

The company recorded an operating loss of EUR 0.8 million for the quarter. This loss was attributed to lower revenue and a decreased gross margin, highlighting the financial challenges Natuzzi faces in the current economic climate.

Increased Financial Costs

Net financial costs for Natuzzi rose to EUR 2.9 million from EUR 2.2 million in the previous year. This increase was mainly due to unfavorable currency movements, which have added to the company’s financial burdens.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Natuzzi forecasts continued challenges in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, with a reported revenue of EUR 78.1 million, marking a 7.6% decline compared to the previous year. The company plans to improve its commercial performance by enhancing retail analytics, optimizing store performance, and focusing on the trade and contract division. Despite the current hurdles, Natuzzi remains committed to investing in its operations, with approximately EUR 2 million allocated primarily to factory operations.

In summary, Natuzzi’s earnings call reflects a cautious outlook, with positive developments in cash position and technology advancements being overshadowed by revenue declines and increased costs. The company is focused on strategic improvements to navigate the challenging market conditions and drive future growth.

