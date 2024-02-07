Natural Resource Partners Expands Credit Facility by $30M

Natural Resource Partners (NRP) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its financial commitment initiation.

NRP (Operating) LLC has effectively tapped into the flexibility of its Credit Facility by utilizing an accordion feature to bolster its total commitment by $30 million, elevating the total from $155 million to $185 million. This strategic financial move, maintained under the original terms, welcomes Summit Community Bank into the fold as a significant new lender, injecting a fresh $30 million into the Credit Facility’s resources. This expansion underscores the company’s ability to attract new investment and adapt its financial strategies to support its growth.

