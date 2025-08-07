Natural Capsules Opens Special Window for Share Transfer Requests

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Natural Capsules Limited ( (IN:NATCAPSUQ) ) is now available.

Natural Capsules Limited has announced a special window for the re-lodgement of transfer requests for physical shares, following a SEBI circular. This window, open for six months until January 2026, allows shareholders who missed previous deadlines to transfer their shares in demat mode, potentially impacting investor relations and share liquidity.

More about Natural Capsules Limited

Natural Capsules Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of capsules. The company is known for its commitment to quality and innovation in the pharmaceutical sector.

Average Trading Volume: 2,393

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 2.24B INR

