Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Unveils Interim Results and New Share Schemes

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology ( (HK:0157) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited has announced its unaudited consolidated interim results for the first half of 2025, alongside plans to adopt a new share option scheme and amend its Share Award Scheme II. The proposed 2025 Share Option Scheme aims to incentivize and align the interests of eligible participants with the company, while the amendments to the Share Award Scheme II will allow the issuance of new shares to a broader group, including distributors, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

More about Natural Beauty Bio-Technology

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing and offering beauty and skincare products. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 330,178

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.02B

