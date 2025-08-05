Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Announces Change in Company Secretary

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology ( (HK:0157) ) has shared an update.

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited has announced a change in its company secretary and authorized representative, effective August 5, 2025. Ms. Kwok Yin Ting has resigned from her position, and Ms. Lee Mei Yi, with over 25 years of experience in company secretarial services, will take over the role. This change is expected to enhance the company’s compliance and governance capabilities, given Ms. Lee’s extensive experience and qualifications in the field.

More about Natural Beauty Bio-Technology

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and distribution of beauty and skincare products. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is incorporated in the Cayman Islands.

Average Trading Volume: 330,178

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.02B

