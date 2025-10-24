Nativo Resources Issues Shares to Creditors and Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Echo Energy ( (GB:NTVO) ).

Nativo Resources Plc has issued 4,090,909 new ordinary shares to creditors in lieu of cash payments, reducing its cash liabilities. Additionally, directors Stephen Birrell and Christian Yates have subscribed for shares in lieu of accrued salaries, with these transactions treated as related party transactions. The new shares will be admitted to trading on AIM, increasing the total number of shares to 464,460,619. This move is expected to impact the company’s financial structure and shareholder interests, with implications for its market positioning and operational strategy.

Nativo Resources Plc is a gold-focused mining company with interests in Peru. The company engages in primary gold mining, gold ore processing, and the recovery of gold from tailings. Nativo is focused on scaling operations on the Tesoro Gold Concession, particularly the Bonanza and Morrocota mines, and plans to use free cash flow and future fund raises for Bitcoin purchases as a long-term treasury reserve asset.

Average Trading Volume: 43,786,161

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.37M

