Nativo Resources Commences Bonanza Vein Study and Prepares for Gold Plant Installation

An update from Echo Energy ( (GB:NTVO) ) is now available.

Nativo Resources Plc has announced the commencement of field operations for the Bonanza Vein Study at its Tesoro Gold Concession in Peru. The study aims to assess the gold mineral potential of the Bonanza structure through surface and underground exploration, with the goal of restarting small-scale mining operations. Additionally, technical preparations are underway for the installation of the La Patona Gold Ore Processing Plant, which will process ore from the Bonanza Vein and other local mining operations. These initiatives are expected to enhance Nativo’s operational capacity and position it as a regional processing hub, while recent funding efforts are set to support these developments.

Nativo Resources Plc is a gold-focused mining company with interests in Peru. The company is involved in mining operations, particularly in the Tesoro Gold Concession, which is part of the Nazca-Ocona gold corridor. Nativo is focused on exploring and developing gold mineral potential and operates in a region known for its significant gold production.

