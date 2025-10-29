Native Mineral Resources Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:NMR) ) is now available.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2025. The meeting will be held in Sydney, and shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting online or in person. The company has opted to distribute the Notice of Meeting electronically, aligning with modern communication practices and regulatory requirements. This approach reflects the company’s commitment to efficient stakeholder engagement and adherence to updated corporate governance standards.

More about Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in identifying and extracting valuable minerals, contributing to the supply chain of raw materials for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 1,966,917

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$100.3M

