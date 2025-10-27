National United Resources Holdings Plans Strategic Acquisition in Cultural Tourism Sector

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from National United Resources Holdings Limited ( (HK:0254) ) is now available.

National United Resources Holdings Limited announced a memorandum of understanding through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Shiji Chuanglian Resources Technology Service Co., Ltd., to potentially acquire up to 25% equity interest in Shenzhen Wanmei Block Cultural Tourism Co., Ltd. for HK$42 million. This acquisition aims to expand the company’s presence in the cultural, sports, tourism, leisure, and entertainment sectors, leveraging the Target Company’s comprehensive amusement complex in Shenzhen, which features various sports and entertainment facilities.

More about National United Resources Holdings Limited

National United Resources Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, operating through its subsidiaries in various sectors. The company is involved in resources technology services, with a focus on strategic acquisitions to enhance its market positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 229,876

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$174.8M

Find detailed analytics on 0254 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

