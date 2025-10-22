National Storage REIT Faces ‘First Strike’ on Remuneration Report at AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

National Storage REIT ( (AU:NSR) ) has shared an update.

National Storage REIT held its Annual General Meeting on October 22, 2025, where all resolutions were decided by poll. A significant outcome was the ‘first strike’ against the Remuneration Report, as over 25% of votes were cast against it, indicating potential shareholder dissatisfaction. This development could impact the company’s governance and future shareholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NSR) stock is a Buy with a A$2.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on National Storage REIT stock, see the AU:NSR Stock Forecast page.

More about National Storage REIT

National Storage is the largest self-storage provider in Australia and New Zealand, offering tailored storage solutions across over 275 locations to more than 94,500 residential and commercial customers. It is the first independent, internally managed, and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centers listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Average Trading Volume: 4,598,543

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.35B

For detailed information about NSR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue