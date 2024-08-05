National Australia Bank Reduces Shares

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited has announced the cancellation of 513,793 ordinary fully paid securities as a result of an on-market buy-back, effective as of August 5, 2024. This marks a new development in the bank’s capital management strategy. The news comes as part of a new announcement made on August 6, 2024, according to their latest securities cessation notification.

