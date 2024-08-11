National Australia Bank Continues Share Buy-Back

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited has issued an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing a purchase of 179,778 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. The total number of shares bought back to date now stands at 60,473,975. The buy-back is part of the bank’s strategy to manage its capital effectively and is being conducted on the market.

